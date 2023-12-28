Guna (Madhya Pradesh): In a tragic incident, at least 12 were killed and 14 others injured after the bus they were travelling in caught fire following a collision with a dumper truck in Madhya Pradesh's Guna. The mishap unfolded on the Guna - Aron route on Wednesday night. The injured have been shifted to nearby hospitals and the fire has been brought under control, police said.

Guna Superintendent of Police, Vijay Kumar Khatri said, "At around 9 pm on Wednesday, a private bus carrying at least 30 passengers en route to Aron from Guna collided with a dumper truck coming from the opposite side. The bus immediately caught fire. As the fire spread, some people managed to escape while 12 others were charred to death."

"14 others have been injured in this accident and were admitted to the Guna District Hospital for treatment. The identities of the deceased are yet to be ascertained. A detailed examination has been initiated to find the cause of fire," Khatri added.

Guna District Collector Tarun Rathi said, "Around 14 people are currently undergoing treatment at the district hospital and they are reported to be out of danger. At least 12 people have lost their lives in this accident. The bodies were charred beyond recognition in the fire." There were around 30 passengers on the bus at the time of the incident. Four of them managed to come out of the bus unhurt, Rathi added.