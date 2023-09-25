Five killed as speeding car collides with roadside tree at Madhya Pradesh's Umaria
Five killed as speeding car collides with roadside tree at Madhya Pradesh's Umaria
Umaria (Madhya Pradesh) : At least five people were killed in a ghastly road accident in Madhya Pradesh's Umaria district late on Sunday night. A car collided with a tree on the Pali Road in Umaria district bordering Shahdol. The deceased included inspector Pushpendra Tripathi who was posted in the Mineral Department, Shahdol.
On receiving the information, the police officials rushed to the spot. The indentities of the remaining deceased were being confirmed.
