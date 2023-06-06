Bhopal: In a setback to the Madhya Pradesh BJP, authorities have denied permission to the party's 17-storey office in the state which would be the world's largest political party office, sources said on Tuesday. The state BJP has been planning to build a 17-storey office in Madhya Pradesh capital Bhopal. For this purpose, the party had sought a building permission proposing the height of the party office building as 60 meters.

It has been learnt that the authorities in the concerned department have disallowed the permission to the proposed colossal office. Instead, the authorities have recommended a height of 45 meters for the proposed party officer, sources said. It is learnt that Dr. Raghavendra Sharma, the chief whip of BJP's state wing, had submitted an application to the Bhopal Municipal Corporation seeking permission for the proposed party office building after demolishing the old BJP office spread on 1.5 acres at No. 7, Arera Colony.

However, the municipal corporation has denied permission to carry out the proposed construction. It is said that for a 60 meter high building, the width of the road passing through the area should be 40 meters as mandated under rules. However, the width of the road on which the MP BJP office is located is only 30 meters, sources said.

Interestingly, the MP BJP has already held the ground-breaking ceremony for the proposed party office. The MP BJP has proposed to construct three buildings named Sankalp, Samarpan and Sahyog as the state party office. Besides, two auditoriums of about 600 seating capacity each have also been proposed on the second and third floors of one of the buildings.

BJP's IT cell will be on the fifth floor.