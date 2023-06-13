Gwalior Madhya Pradesh Senior journalist and Gandhian activist Rakesh Pathak on Tuesday filed a complaint in the court against Lieutenant Governor of Jammu and Kashmir Manoj Sinha for defaming the Father of the Nation Mahatma Gandhi over his law degree According to sources Sinha on March 23 2023 visited a private university in Gwalior Addressing an event at the university Sinha said that Gandhiji did not have any law degree The only qualification he had was a high school diplomaAlso read Jammu and Kashmir no longer a land of terrorism but peace and tranquility says LG Manoj SinhaAfter this statement Pathak sent a legal notice to Sinha on March 24 requesting him to apologise A copy of the notice was also sent to the President Rakesh Pathak approached the court on Tuesday after not getting any reply from Manoj Sinha within the stipulated time Advocates Bhupendra Singh Chauhan Pankaj Saxena and Shubhendu Singh appeared on behalf of Pathak Also read Govt to provide land house to unprivileged in JK under PMAY notification to be issued soon LG SinhaAdvocates Bhupendra Singh Chauhan presented the chargesheet After no response was received from Manoj Sinha he then filed an appeal in the District Court The next hearing of the case will be taken up on June 21