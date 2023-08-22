Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): With the completion of 100 episodes of Prime Minister Narendra Modi's Mann Ki Baat, TASC International Public Policy Research Centre is organising 100 hours, 100 speakers Not Out Marathon Seminar at Ravindra Bhawan in Bhopal. The Seminar which will run continuously for 100 hours, will begin at 8 am on Wednesday (August 23) and will end at 11 am on Sunday (August 27). At least 100 speakers speaking for 100 hours will be a record and this event will be registered in the Guinness Book of World Records.

At least 100 speakers, including Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan, Union Minister Anurag Thakur, Paramveer Chakra winner Yogendra Yadav and others will be a part of this event. Not only the speakers, but the audience will also change every hour. Dr. Raghavendra Sharma, Coordinator of the seminar said that this event will be a world record and will be registered in the Guinness Book of World Records. He said that the team of Guinness Book Records will come to Bhopal on August 22.

Dr Raghavendra said, "At least 100 speakers from not only India but other countries as well will take part in this seminar. Each speaker will have a different audience. In total, 10,000 listeners will join this seminar in 100 hours." He said that at least 100 resolutions will be taken for social awareness in the event and new voters will also be made aware of voting.

He said that along with Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan, Union Minister Narendra Singh Tomar, Union Minister Prahlad Patel, Justice UG Maheshwari, Justice HP Singh, Justice VS Kokje, Paramveer Chakra winner Yogendra Yadav, ADG Vipin Maheshwari, NRI Rohit Gangwal, NRI Narendra Veshander, Gaurav Tiwari Vice-Chancellor from the jurisdiction Mansarovar University, Sunil Gupta Vice-Chancellor RGPV, Bharat Bairagi Vice-Chancellor Maharishi Patanjali University and speakers from various other fields are participating in the seminar.