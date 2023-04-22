Balaghat Two women Naxalites carrying a total reward of Rs 28 lakh were killed in an encounter with security forces in Madhya Pradesh s Balaghat district on Saturday A search operation is still under wayThe encounter broke out between Madhya Pradesh s Hawk Force jawans and the Naxalites in the forest of Kadla under Garhi police station area in the wee hours today During the antiNaxal operation a gun fight broke out between the security forces and the Naxalites In which two women Naxals were shot dead Balaghat Zone s Inspector General Sanjay Kumar Superintendent of Police Sameer Saurabh and CEO Hawk Force reached the spot after the incident The deceased Naxalites have been identified at Sunita and Sarita Sunita was a commander and an area committee member of the Bhoramdev Committee a Maoist wing She was earlier working in the Tada Dalam and had now come over to Vistar Dalam Sarita an area committee member of the Khatia Mocha Dalam of the Communist Party of India Maoist was active in Vistar Dalam Both the Naxalites were carrying rewards of Rs 14 lakh each Security forces have also recovered guns cartridges and weapons from the two women Naxalites Following the encounter the security forces have launched an intensive search operation in the Kadla forest area Grappling with Naxalite problem Balaghat police killed six Naxalites last year Also Read Chhattisgarh One Naxal killed two arrested in encounter in BijapurThree days back a Naxalite was killed and two others were arrested following an encounter with security forces in Chhattisgarh s Bijapur district Earlier this month five Naxalites were killed in a gunfight with security forces in Jharkhand s Chatra district