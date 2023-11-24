SANSKRIT CHAIR BEING ESTABLISHED AT JIWAJI UNIVERSITY IN MP

Gwalior (Madhya Pradesh): Sanskrit, the mother of all the languages, will again etch its name worldwide. For the first time, a Sanskrit Chair is being established at the Jiwaji University of Madhya Pradesh. Through this Chair, renowned Sanskrit poets from across the country will showcase their works and translations. Apart from this, the method of teaching Sanskrit through Peeth will be conducted so that the coming generations can show interest.

The first Bhavabhuti Sanskrit Chair of the state is being created at Jiwaji University and will be started next year. The main focus will be research on the works of the great poet Bhavabhuti and commentaries on his metaphors and translations in different languages. Vice-Chancellor of Jiwaji University Dr Avinash Tiwari told ETV Bharat that for the first time in Madhya Pradesh, Bhavabhuti Sanskrit Peeth will be established. He has also said that the Sanskrit language is the mother of all languages.

The Vice-Chancellor has also said that a digital library will be set up. In the library, the old documents related to the Sanskrit subject will be preserved. Besides, the original documents written in Sanskrit will be digitalized to make them easily available, however, the next session will be available in 2024-25.

It is noteworthy the Sanskrit Chair has been named Bhavabhuti, as Padmavati city was dear to the great poet of Sanskrit Bhavabhuti. In his Maltimadhavan, Bhavabhuti has described the life of Padmavati city and nearby places.