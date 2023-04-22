SANJEEVANI SCAM MADHYA PRADESH HOME DEPARTMENT RECOMMENDS CBI PROBE

Bhopal After the lapse of three years the Madhya Pradesh home department has recommended a CBI investigation into the Sanjeevani scam ETV Bharat has a copy of the notification issued by the secretary of the state home department The undersigned of the notification is an IPS officer Gaurav Rajput The case related to the Sanjeevani scam was registered with three police stations in Madhya Pradesh These cases were registered in 2020 The cases were lodged against the manager agents and officebearers of the Sanjeevani Credit Cooperative Society in connection with cheating people Also read Vyapam scam Accused gets interim protection from arrestAn officer privy to the investigation on the condition of anonymity said that the probe was moving at a snail s pace But suddenly the investigation gathered steam last month after the addition of the Banning of Unregulated Deposit Schemes Act 2019 BUDS After the addition of this Section legal experts said that the ambit of the investigation was spread to more than one state And when the investigation spreads to more than one state then it becomes fit to hand over the probe to CBI The notification stated that the FIRs were registered in connection with the Sanjeevani scam with the three police stations in the state The first FIR was filed with Kukshi police station in Dhar district under Sections 420 418 409 and 34 read with Section 120B of the IPC as well as Section 61 of the state law and Section 21 read with Section 3 of BUDS Act 2019 Similarly the second FIR was registered with the Aerodrome police station in the Indore district and the third FIR was registered at the MIG police station in the same district It was estimated that Rs 10 to 12 crore had been deposited in different branches of the Sanjeevani Cooperative Society operating in different cities of Madhya Pradesh and were siphoned off by the staffers agents and officebearers of the organisation