Rewa (MP): Police in Madhya Pradesh's Rewa found themselves caught up in a strange predicament. Picture this: two lads, Sanjay Khan and Shahrukh Khan (no, not the Bollywood stars), waltzed into the station with a peculiar companion—a goat on Wednesday, a day before Bakrid.

Sanjay and Shahrukh were embroiled in a heated dispute over who truly owned the two-year-old creature. As the bewildered inspector at Civil Police station, Hatendra Nath Sharma recounted the tale, he couldn't help but chuckle. Both Shahrukh and Sanjay strutted their way into the Civil Police station, each claiming their undeniable stake over the precious white and brown bakra.

Sanjay, with a hint of nostalgia, professed that he had lovingly nurtured the goat until it mysteriously vanished into thin air six months ago. On the other hand, Shahrukh insisted that he had recently purchased the goat for a hefty sum of Rs 15,000, with the sole intention of offering it as a sacrifice on the sacred day of Bakrid.

As Inspector Sharma demanded hard evidence to support their extravagant claims, the next day, both Sanjay and Shahrukh arrived with a treasure trove of photographs—snapshots of a goat suspiciously resembling the one causing all the commotion.

However, it quickly became apparent that accommodating this wayward goat within the confines of the police station was no walk in the park. Its incessant bleating drove the poor officers to the brink of madness, and feeding it turned into a logistical nightmare. What to do? Enter the local ward corporator, called upon to broker a peace treaty between the battling claimants.

For the time being, Sanjay emerged as the goat's temporary custodian. Both Sanjay and Shahrukh were sternly warned not to lay a finger on the goat. To seal the deal, they even submitted solemn undertakings, pledging to treat their four-legged friend with utmost care.

Also read: Bhopal goat of 176 kg sold for Rs 12 lakhs for Eid al-Adha