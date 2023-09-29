SAMAJWADI PARTY CHIEF AKHILESH YADAV VISITS TRIBAL FAMILY FOR LUNCH IN MADHYA PRADESH

Byte: Akhilesh Yadav, Samajwadi Party(SP) chief

Chhatarpur (MP): In a recent visit to Madhya Pradesh, former Chief Minister of Uttar Pradesh and Samajwadi Party (SP) chief Akhilesh Yadav had his lunch at the home of a tribal family residing in Singaron a tribal village located in the Rajnagar Assembly within the Chhatarpur district on Thursday.

The Samajwadi Party supremo spent the last two days engaging with the people of the region. In a humble gesture during lunch, Akhilesh sat on the floor and enjoyed the meal comprising rice and brinjal. Accompanying him were several prominent party leaders and MLAs.

The tribal family expressed their joy in hosting Akhilesh Yadav, even though they were not entirely familiar with his background. Indrapal, the head of the family, said, "We are delighted to have the esteemed guest for lunch and share moments with him. Indrapal, a father to three daughters and a son, mentioned that Akhilesh Yadav encouraged his wife, Komal, to prioritise education for their children.

During the visit, a meal was served in traditional 'Pattal' (leaf plates), showcasing the culture and the importance of respecting and embracing the customs of the host.

Akhilesh Yadav, acknowledging the hospitality received, said, We should accept and appreciate the host's offerings during such visits. This visit not only marked a significant political event but also highlighted the value of cultural understanding and unity in diversity."