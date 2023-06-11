Bhopal Madhya Pradesh Leader of Opposition Dr Govind Singh on Sunday hit out at the RSS Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh saying the outfit stands for Rumour Spreading Society as it is a national conspiratorial organisation and even went on to compare it with demon king Ravana We have always said that RSS is the ancestor of the Bharatiya Janata Party BJP Ravana had 100 sons while it RSS has 150200 sons Singh told at a press conference here Elaborating on what RSS stands for Singh said that it is not Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh but Rashtriya Shadyantakari conspirator Sangathan It is a national conspiratorial organisation and its sole work is to conspire It makes brothers fight with each other and spreads religious tension In English RSS stands for Rumous Spreading Society It works at spreading rumour in the society Singh said Singh slammed the BJPled government over Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi s visit to Jabalpur on June 12 He said that people were seeing the picture of former Prime Minister Indira Gandhi in Priyanka Gandhi Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan was threatened by Priyanka Gandhi s arrival so came up with the Ladli Bahna Yojana The chief minister went to Jabalpur and asked his workers to foil Priyanka Gandhi s meeting Singh alleged It has also been instructed to ensure that vehicles are not given permits to prevent Congress workers and people from reaching Jabalpur he added Also Read Garbha Sanskar RSS body to encourage women to read Gita Ramayana for birth of sanskari deshbhakt babiesOn the issue of raising the allowance of anganwadi workers Singh said these workers have not received any payment for the last fourfive months In such a situation announcements are being made to hike the allowance Also the incentive under Ladli Bahna Yojana has been increased from Rs 1000 to 3000 The chief minister makes announcements and then forgets those He should be given a medal for this he added