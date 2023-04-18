RSS CHIEF BHAGWAT CALLS UPON PEOPLE TO COME OUT OF CASTE BARRIERS

Jabalpur Madhya Pradesh Addressing BJP and Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh RSS workers at Jabalpur in Madhya Pradesh Mohan Bhagwat gave tips on how to establish social harmony and cohesion in society Hindus should ensure one crematorium one temple and one source of water to bring social harmony in society Our habits need a change Come out of the caste barrier Make changes in behaviour Come forward and try to mingle with all sections of society Share your bread food and water with others Efforts should be made to blur the caste barriers said the RSS chief Bhagwat said that the physical wall between the urban poor and wealthy class has been causing chasm in society We have to plug in those gaps The divide between urban poor and rich people should be curtailed Today s children do not know poverty People have to visit poor s localities and work for them Also read Missionaries take advantage when people lose faith in society RSS chief Bhagwat on religious conversions The RSS has made Swami Ramanandacharya its ideal In Hinduism people belonging to different castes were assimilated into Swami Ramanandacharya Swami Ramanandacharya had 12 disciples including Ravidas Kabir Das Raidas and others These saints are now the ideals of RSS So it is the responsibility of RSS workers to bring harmony to society People should attend the events of saints belonging to different castes It is the RSS s Bhakti Marg meditation path to achieve unity and cohesion in society Elaborating further Bhagwat said Earlier society was free from caste barriers There was not any low or high caste People created a caste system to have a superiority feeling Such people wanted to be distinct or different from others