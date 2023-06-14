Bhopal Madhya Pradesh The fire in Bhopal s Satpura building has exposed the inability of the civic body to come to the rescue of people living in highrise buildings The Bhopal Municipal Corporation purchased a new hydraulic platform last year at a cost of Rs 550 crores but it could not be used to control the Satpura building fire due to a lack of approval from the transport authoritiesThe highcost hydraulic platform is capable of lifting fire personnel up to 170 feet height ie 52 meters But during the Satpura fire this firefighter stood lying idle outside on the road Nonregistration with the RTO is cited as one reason for this sources said Along with this there is no skilled staff to run it As such the machine purchased at a cost of Rs 550 crore by the Municipal Corporation is lying unused even in times of urgencyCongress councillor Praveen Saxena said that such machines were bought only to make money but when a building like Satpura catches fire the hydraulic becomes a mere showpiece Action should be taken against the fire officer of the Municipal Corporation who bought it he saidMeanwhile the Municipal Corporation has 35 firefighters which was found to be not enough to meet the needs of its population of more than 20 lakhs When fire mishaps take place it is getting exposed The same situation was seen in Satpura Bhavan as well On the other hand the Municipal Corporation has two cranes which are out of dateAlso Read Two workers die in hotel fire after midnight at Pune market yard another injuredAccording to fire safety norms there should be one fire engine for a population of 50000 but here there is one fire engine for a population of 80 to 85 thousand There should be one fire station for a population of three lakhs The lack of enough firefighters is posing many problems If a big incident happens like the one seen in Satpura Bhavan then the Municipal Corporation is unable to rush the required help for extinguishing the fires in timeOn the other hand the fire safety equipment installed in many other highrise buildings in Bhopal is found lying shut down Fire extinguishers are found lying closed in Tulsi Tower which is one of the big towers in Bhopal Municipal Corporation does not have the facility to deliver water through firefighters to a height of more than 50 feetMany highrise buildings reaching heights above 90 ft have come up in Bhopal but the Municipal Corporation s firefighters can reach up to just 50 feet only Highrise buildings above 50 feet came up on Hoshangabad Road Raisen Road and Kolar in Bhopal There are big buildings like Platinum Plaza Panchanan Bhawan Annapurna Complex Gammon India and Vijay Stambh If there is a fire on their upper floors the civic body is not equipped to extend help sources said