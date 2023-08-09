Chhindwara: In a bizarre incident, the Madhya Pradesh government has issued promotion letter in favour of a teacher and posted her as in-charge principal of another school five days after her retirement in Chhindwara district of Madhya Pradesh, sources said. It is learnt that the incident has been reported from Maharani Laxmi Bai (MLB) school in Chhindwara.

Sources said that the teacher retired on July 31 after which a farewell function was also held at the school to bid her a goodbye. However, on Aug. 5, the Madhya Pradesh School Education Department issued an order promoting the retired teacher and giving her the charge of the post of principal in Jawahar Kanya Shala Chhindwara leaving the teacher perplexed, sources said.

According to the issued order, the “promoted” teacher has been asked to join at the designated place within the next seven days. Principal of Government Maharani Laxmi Bai School, Bharat Soni confirmed that the teacher has retired on July 31, but orders have been issued from the School Education Department for her promotion.

However the teacher has been left dumbfounded wondering how she could join the new place of posting when she has already retired. The school education department officials are calling the order a human error saying the promotion letter to the teacher and the order asking her to join the new place of posting had been mistakenly issued.

Pertinently, Chhindwara district was in news recently with tribal students of Amarwada village in the district travelling 100 kilometres on foot in two days to the District Collector's house with a demand to arrange teachers for them.