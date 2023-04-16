RANI KAMALAPATI ROW SHIVRAJ DEMANDS EXPLANATION FROM SONIA GANDHI

Bhopal Lashing out at Congress over party leader Govind Singh s comments on Rani Kamalapati a ruler of the erstwhile princely state of Salkanpur Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan on Sunday demanded an explanation from Sonia Gandhi over the issue The Chief Minister was reacting to Singh s claim that the BJP Government was glorifying kings and queens no one has heard of including some who have committed atrocities on Dalits and the poorTaking the dynasty politics dig at the grand old party Chauhan said that Congress leaders are only aware of the NehruGandhi family and think that no one can be greater than them But Rani Kamalapati was the last Hindu ruler of Bhopal She made the ultimate sacrifice after realizing that Dost Mohammed Khan would win by deceit said Chauhan The Chief Minister also said that he was proud of the BJP government s actions of glorifying revolutionaries and eminent personalities of the country Those who chant the name of a family at least do not insult Queen Kamlapati the pride of the state and country and tribal brothers and sisters Congressmen you have never respected great men and today BJP is doing so then you are in trouble tweeted Singh Singh who is also the Leader of the Opposition in the State Assembly said at a rally on Saturday that the BJP government wants to bring back the age of kings and emperors They have renamed the railway station of Bhopal Habibganj after Rani Kamalapati They are finding out those whose names were never heard of and glorifying them The kings and queens often inflicted torture on the poor said SinghHe further alleged that the ancestors of Union Minister Jyotiraditya Scindia killed Dalits for looting the treasures of the British Singh said that Scindla s royal family had murdered 11 Bhadorias part of the Thakur community and three Dalits with the intention of looting the treasure of the British in Etawah in Uttar PradeshHitting back at the Chief Minister senior Congress leader Kamal Nath said that he only thinks about women when the election approaches