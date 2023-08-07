Bhopal: Hours after Congress leader Rahul Gandhi's parliamentary membership was restored, national president of Yuva Morcha and BJP MP Tejashwi Surya said that the Supreme Court has not announced its final order in this matter and the membership may get cancelled again.

"The final decision on Rahul Gandhi has not been issued yet. The hearing is still pending in the Supreme Court. I think when the apex court gives its final order, Rahul Gandhi's membership will be cancelled once again. He has been given a temporary relief till the matter is settled," Surya said.

Gandhi was disqualified as a Lok Sabha member on March 24 after a Gujarat court convicted him in a defamation case over his 'Modi surname' remarks and sentenced him to two years in jail. Gandhi had challenged the order in a sessions court, which granted him bail but denied to stay the conviction. Gandhi then filed a plea in the apex court on July 15. On August 4, the Supreme Court stayed his conviction saying the trial judge of the Gujarat court did not provide sufficient reasons for imposing two-year sentence on him.

Surya said the Yuva Morcha is working on issues related to the youths and conveys problems on behalf of the youths to the government. The Yuva Morcha will remain firm on the field wooing youths till elections are held in the state. Surya said that the party's criteria for giving ticket to youth is that one should be engaged in social service. "I myself is an example. Hailing from an ordinary family I became an MP in just 24 years. Only the person who is capable will be given tickets from the party to contest the elections," he said.

Suraj said that tickets are given on the basis of merit in BJP. "Incidents of crime against women are rapidly increasing in Rajasthan. Likewise Madhya Pradesh, laws have to be promulgated to hang the criminals. For the BJP, its workers are superstars," he added.