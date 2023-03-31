Bhopal: Senior Congress leader Digvijay Singh's tweet thanking the Foreign Ministry of Germany for taking note of the disqualification of Congress leader Rahul Gandhi started a bitter Twitter spat between leaders of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and Congress. Digvijay Singh thanked the German foreign ministry and Richard Walker, Chief International Editor of Deutsche Welle for "taking note of how democracy is being compromised in India through the persecution of Rahul Gandhi."

The former Chief Minister of Madhya Pradesh taking to Twitter wrote, "Thank you Germany Foreign Affairs Ministry and Richard Walker @rbsw for taking note of how the Democracy is being compromised in India through persecution of @RahulGandhi."

Union Minister Jyotiraditya Scindia took a jibe at Digvijay Singh's tweet saying "Indian National Congress is now Foreign National Congress". Taking to Twitter Scindia wrote, "@digvijaya_28 Ji & Congress hit a new low yet again. After disrespecting the judiciary, sentiments of communities, the valour of our armed forces...they are now seeking support for themselves from other countries. Indian National Congress is now Foreign National Congress !!!."

Several BJP leaders attacked the Congress and Digvijay Singh, accusing the party of 'inviting foreign interference' in internal matters. Slamming the Congress over Singh's tweet and sharing the screenshot of the tweet, Union Minister Kiren Rijiju said, "Thank you Rahul Gandhi for inviting foreign powers for interference into India’s internal matters. Remember, Indian judiciary can't be influenced by foreign interference. India won't tolerate 'foreign influence' anymore because our Prime Minister is:- Shri @narendramodi Ji."