Congress leader Rahul Gandhi addresses a rally in Madhya Pradesh

Shahdol (Madhya Pradesh): Targeting the ruling Bhartiya Janata Party (BJP) during his rally in Madhya Pradesh's Shahdol, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi quoted veteran BJP leader LK Advani from his book where he claimed that the original laboratory of BJP-RSS was not in Gujarat, but in Madhya Pradesh. He said, "In this BJP's laboratory, the dead are being treated and their money is being stolen." He said that in no other state in India is a dead man treated but only in Madhya Pradesh. He also said that it is only in Madhya Pradesh that money is stolen from Lord Shiv.

Expressing concern about the future of the youth in the state, the Congress leader referred to the Vyapam scam. He said that the future of one crore youth in the state is being ruined in Vyapam. MBBS seats are sold and about Rs 15 lakhs have to be given to become a 'Patwari'. He said that in the BJP's laboratory, their leaders urinate on the tribals. Several women are raped here daily.