Gwalior: Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) national general secretary Kailash Vijayvargiya on Tuesday hit out at Congress leader Rahul Gandhi saying he has started a new tradition of defaming the country on foreign lands.

Vijayvargiya said it was the country's misfortune that the immature Opposition leaders are defaming it instead of showering praises. "There is democracy in this country so he (Rahul Gandhi) can say all this. It is the the country's misfortune that the Opposition is immature. Earlier when leaders visited abroad, be it the Opposition or the ruling party, they always praised the country before others. This has been our tradition. But, now, Rahul Gandhi seems to have introduced a new tradition of critictising the country whenever he visits a foreign country," Vijayvargiya said in Gwalior.

Responding to the Congress' claims of BJP being reduced to 65 seats, Vijayvargiya said that Congress can tweet daily because BJP will win more than 150 seats and form the government with an absolute majority.

Urging the Opposition leaders to refrain from doing politics over the tragic triple-train accident in Odisha, Vijayvargiya said that Prime Minister Narendra Modi himself visited the accident spot to take stock of the situation. "Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw has been sitting there for 50 to 60 hours. He should be praised. There are many subjects to do politics so please spare this area where people have lost their lives. We should be sympathetic instead of doing politics," he said.

Vijayvargiya reached a private hotel in Gwalior today where he was given a warm welcome by party workers followed by an interaction. He is scheduled to attend the wedding ceremony of Union Minister Narendra Singh Tomar's daughter.