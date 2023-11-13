RAHUL GANDHI ATTACKS PM MODI OVER UNEMPLOYMENT IN POLL BOUND MP

Neemuch: Ahead of the upcoming assembly election in Madhya Pradesh, Congress leader and MP, Rahul Gandhi on Monday attacked Prime Minister Narendra Modi over the issue of unemployment. Addressing a Congress rally in Neemuch, Rahul Gandhi said that PM Modi had visited the state a few days ago and stated that the BJP government at the Centre led by him had set up 500 factories in Madhya Pradesh.

“I heard that PM Modi had come here a few days ago and he had come here and said that 500 factories have been set up. Earlier he had talked about Rs 15 lakh and eradicating black money. Has anyone of you seen these factories? Were the factories seen anywhere?” he asked. To this the the people in the crowd raised their hands replying in the negative.

The Congress MP also attacked Prime Minister Narendra Modi over the issue of unemployment in the country saying highly qualified youth in the poll bound state of Madhya Pradesh. Rahul said that throughout his Bharat Jodo Yatra covering almost 4000 kilometers from Kanyakumari to Kashmir, “I did not walk alone in this journey, lakhs of people walked together with us”.

“On the way, I met different people like farmers, youth, unemployed, small shopkeepers. When I was traveling in MP, whenever I met the youth and asked them what they do, they used to say nothing, meaning they were unemployed. A young engineer prepared for IAS for which he paid fees worth lakhs to many private colleges but did not get a job,” he said.

Rahul Gandhi asked the people in the crowd how many of them were unemployed to which they raised their hands. “this is the situation in Madhya Pradesh,” reacted Rahul Gandhi. Raising the pitch further for the caste census, Rahul Gandhi said that only one in 53 top bureaucrats in MP were OBC. “MLAs do not run the government. The government is run by government officials. Why do young people want to become IAS, IPS, because they know that they run the government. If we talk about MP, the government of MP is run by Shivraj Singh Chauhan and 53 officers. Out of these 53, how many officers are from backward class? The figure is 1,” he said.