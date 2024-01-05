Ratlam: Puri Peethadhishwar Jagadguru Shankaracharya Swami Nischalanand Saraswati, who had earlier criticised Prime Minister Narendra Modi for his 'failure' to ensure cow protection and stop conversion of Hindus, once again hit out at Modi, on Thursday.

Swami Nischalanand's present tirade against PM Modi is the fallout of his anger for the restrictions imposed on the invitees, which he hardly expected from Ram temple authorities. "The invitation says only I and only one person can attend the event. Apart from this, we have not been contacted in any other way. Due to this, I'll not attend the event," the seer said on the sidelines of Hindu Rashtra Dharma Sabha event which was held at Madhya Pradesh's Ratlam.

He pointed out that there is nothing right in politics in the country now. Shankaracharya was earlier in the news for calling that all Muslims, including Prophet Muhammad, were from Hindu roots. He targeted PM Modi, who according to him, is out to take credit for Ram temple in Ayodhya. Not only that, the seer has also declared that he will not attend the Ram temple consecration in Ayodhya.