Jabalpur Congress national general secretary Priyanka Gandhi who kickstarted her party s poll campaign in Madhya Pradesh s Jabalpur on Monday wooed voters with promises for farmers women and employees presenting the Karnataka report card She targeted the BJP government in the state for its lack of vision in taking the state forward I ve come here not to seek votes for Congress but want you to keep your eyes and ears open Stay united and defeat the ruling BJP government in Madhya Pradesh which has failed to deliver the goods Priyanka saidLaunching an attack on Shivraj Singh Chouhanled BJP government in Madhya Pradesh she said Chief Minister Shivraj Singh s scams list is longer than Prime Minister Narendra Modi s abuses The Congress leader said in the 220 days of the Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhanled BJP government a total of 225 scams were reported in Madhya Pradesh This is what the BJP government did in the three years after toppling the Congress government in a conspiracy You BJP had toppled our government and came back into power but what did you do in the last three years One after another scam unemployment at a high level this is what the BJP did Priyanka saidAlso read Priyanka Gandhi to kickstart mega campaign for 2023 MP Assembly polls todayTalking about Congress s pledge of development in all the partyruled states Gandhi said Karnataka Rajasthan and Himachal Pradesh presented the finest examples of good governance in the country Offering promises for the people of Madhya Pradesh if Congress is voted to power Priyanka said Congress delivers whatever it promises In Karnataka we ve promised five guarantees and are loving up to those guarantees Our governments also delivered whatever we promised in Rajasthan and Himachal Pradesh I can assure you that there won t be an exception in the case of Madhya Pradesh We ll give a sum of Rs 1500 for women in each household reduce the price of gas cylinders which you can get by spending Rs 500 and electricity bills up to 100 units will be exempted Gandhi said She criticised the BJP for misguiding people in the name of religion For us our religions are paramount but playing politics in the name of religion is not acceptable Gandhi said