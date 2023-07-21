PRIYANKA GANDHI TO ADDRESS PUBLIC MEETING IN SCINDIA BASTION GWALIOR ON FRIDAY

Gwalior (Madhya Pradesh): Gearing up for the much-anticipated Assembly polls in Madhya Pradesh, senior Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi will address a public meeting here on Friday, July 21.

Gwalior is considered the home turf of Union Minister Jyotiraditya Scindia, who switched to the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and was included in the Prime Minister Narendra Modi-led Cabinet. Scindia was a former Congress leader.

This would be Priyanka Gandhi's second visit to Madhya Pradesh, where Assembly elections are scheduled to be held before November 2023.

"Priyanka Gandhi, a Congress General Secretary will reach here at 11 am and then visit the memorial of Rani Laxmibai, where she will pay homage to the great freedom fighter," an office-bearer of Madhya Pradesh Congress Committee said.

According to the office-bearer, Priyanka Gandhi, daughter of former Prime Minister Rajiv Gandhi and former Congress chief Sonia Gandhi, will address a public meeting at Mela Maiden around 11.30 am.

On June 12, Priyanka Gandhi kickstarted her party's campaign in Madhya Pradesh by addressing a rally in Jabalpur, where she said that if the Congress was voted to power in the state, it would implement five schemes, including Rs 1,500 financial assistance per month to women, free electricity up to 100 units and restoration of Old Pension Scheme (OPS).

She had accused the Shivraj Singh Chouhan-led government of being mired in corruption and failing to provide jobs and also taken a jibe at Scindia. Madhya Pradesh MLAs loyal to Scindia had quit the Congress and later joined the BJP in March 2020, which led to the fall of the Kamal Nath-led government in 15 months, and paved the way for Chouhan to return to power. The Scindia dynasty once ruled the erstwhile princely state of Gwalior.

