Indore: Amid the busy election campaign, Congress general secretary Priyanka Gandhi enjoyed some comic relief when a party worker presented her with a bouquet without flowers. Gandhi smiled at the leader pointing out at the bouquet without flowers and the others on the stage joined her laughing. The seemingly embarrassed leader managed to escape from the scene.

The hilarious incident which later went viral on social media occurred at a poll rally in Indore in Madhya Pradesh, where elections will be held on November 17. Gandhi shared a link of the rally that was aired live on social media. "Indore is the land of Maharani Ahilyabai Holkar, who is known for justice, truth and good governance. The people here will restore those values by finishing off corruption and bad governance," Gandhi tweeted. Ahilyabai Holkar, a 18th century Maratha queen, ruled Indore for three decades.

In the video clip, Gandhi is seen welcomed by Congress leaders on the stage. The leaders come to the stage one by one handing over flowers to her while a few stopped by her side to get photographed with her. A party leader then comes to the stage with a bouquet in his hands. He presents it to Gandhi who extends her hands to accepts it. Just as she drops her gaze at the bouquet she appears amused. She then points the bouquet to the leader with a questioning look inquiring as to where the flowers were. The party leader appeared to be extremely embarrassed while Gandhi laughed at him. Those who were on the stage with her joined in laughing at the scene while the embarrassed leader quickly left.

After the video went viral it left netizens laughing while BJP leaders ridiculed Congress over the funny episode.

During her tour to Madhya Pradesh on Monday, Gandhi addressed a public meeting in Indore. She attacked the central government and the state's Shivraj Singh Chouhan government. She said that people of the land of Maharani Ahilyabai Holkar will always restore justice and truth by eliminating corruption and misgovernance.