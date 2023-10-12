PRIYANKA GANDHI DEMANDS CASTE CENSUS TO DO JUSTICE WITH OBCS SCS AND STS IN THE COUNTRY

Mandla (MP): Congress general secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra on Thursday demanded a caste census to ensure justice with OBCs, SCs, and STs and slammed the ruling BJP in Madhya Pradesh, saying 250 scams have taken place during its 18 years in power.

Recently Bihar has conducted a caste census and it was revealed that 84 per cent of the people belong to OBC (Other Backward Class), SC (Scheduled Caste), and ST (Schedule Tribe) categories in the state. But their numbers in jobs are very low. To know their exact numbers and to do justice with them, a caste census should be conducted in the country, she said.

The Congress leader was addressing a public meeting in Mandla district ahead of the November 17 assembly polls in Madhya Pradesh. Besides announcing a slew of promises, including implementation of the Old Pension Scheme (OPS), Gandhi also declared that her party, if voted to power in MP, will provide not only free education to students from Std I to Std XII, but also give Rs 500 per month to students from Std I to Std VIII, Rs 1,000 a month to those in Std IX and Std X and 1,500 for Std XI and Std XII.

During its 18 years of rule in the state, Gandhi said, the BJP has done nothing for the people. It remembers them only during elections by announcing a slew of schemes for them, she said. The Congress leader alleged that 250 scams, including Vyapam, mid-day meal, and scholarship took place in the state which has been governed by the BJP for nearly 225 months.

Invoking former prime minister and her grandmother Indira Gandhi, the Congress leader said she somewhat resembles her and therefore, she has to be more responsible for the people, especially the tribal population. Gandhi said the Congress would implement a host of promises after coming to power in MP.