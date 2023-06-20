Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Get ready for an incredible adventure that will leave you awestruck! Brace yourselves because Prisha Lokesh Nikaju, a little dynamo from Betul district in Madhya Pradesh, has just achieved a mind-blowing feat. At the tender age of 5 years and 6 months, when most girls are busy playing online games or having fun with dolls, Prisha has conquered the mighty Mount Everest's base camp shattering all records to become the youngest climber ever to reach 17,598 feet! She's got the world spinning in awe!

It took her a total of 9 days to scale the magnificent mountain, standing tall at a staggering height of 17,598 feet. But this wasn't her first rodeo! Prisha had already showcased her prowess by conquering numerous peaks and forts in Maharashtra before taking on this awe-inspiring challenge.

Prisha's father, Lokesh Nikaju, spilled the beans about their epic adventure. On May 24, they arrived at Lukla in Nepal, all set to embark on their breathtaking trek. It was a thrilling roller coaster ride where they emerged victorious! On June 1, 2023, Prisha hoisted the Indian flag high up at the Everest Base Camp, marking a historic achievement. They then made their way back to Lukla on June 4, 2023, with a heart full of triumph and memories to cherish for a lifetime.

You must be wondering, how in the world did this little wonder girl manage to tackle the challenges that come with climbing a massive mountain like Everest? Well, Lokesh spilled the secret! You see, Prisha's parents had been preparing her for this incredible journey for a long time. They had been training together, building her endurance and strength. Prisha was no stranger to physical activities. She used to walk 5 to 6 miles daily, do aerobics, climb stairs, and even scale walls in her garden. This little powerhouse was always ready for the heights, and nothing could shake her determination!

“She had an interest for trekking for her childhood and so we started training her in a smaller way. Initially I helped her climb the steps and then we used to go for small treks in the weekend. She has climbed most of the peak of and forts of Maharashtra. But climbing 5000 metres and reaching the base camp is surely an achievement. We have plans to climb 6000 metres and then 8000 metres. Though she is very young but she has a dream to conquer Mount Everest,” Lokesh told Etv Bharat.

Lokesh originally hails from Multai in Betul, where his parents, TR Nikaju and Pramila Nikaju (a retired government teacher), still reside. It was her grandparents who recognized Prisha's extraordinary talent when she was just two years old. And that's when her training in the forests of Betul commenced. Later, the family moved to Bhopal and eventually settled in Palava City Thane, Mumbai, where Prisha's passion for sports flourished. Lokesh, being a mountaineer himself and a former trainee of the esteemed Atal Bihari Vajpayee Institute of Mountaineering and Allied Sports in Manali, played a pivotal role in nurturing Prisha's love for adventure.

Despite being a trailblazer in the world of mountaineering, this spunky girl isn't interested in video games! Can you believe it? When asked about it, she said, "I don't get it. Didi plays." Well, Prisha, your superpower lies in conquering real-life mountains, not virtual ones!