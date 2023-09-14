Bhopal: In an upcoming visit to Madhya Pradesh, Prime Minister Narendra Modi is set to inaugurate a slew of projects valued at over Rs 50,700 crore, marking a significant milestone in the state's industrial development. The event, scheduled for Thursday, will take place in Bina and includes the foundation stone-laying for various projects across the state.

Among the noteworthy projects is the construction of a cutting-edge petrochemical complex at Bina refinery, a venture expected to cost approximately Rs 49,000 crore. This complex will produce approximately 1,200 KTPA (Kilo-Tonnes Per Annum) of ethylene and propylene, crucial components for industries such as textiles, packaging, and pharmaceuticals.

The development is a strategic move to reduce the country's import reliance and align with Prime Minister Modi's vision of 'Aatmanirbhar Bharat,' promoting self-sufficiency. Furthermore, the mega project is anticipated to generate employment opportunities and stimulate the growth of downstream industries within the petroleum sector.

Additionally, Prime Minister Modi will lay the foundation stone for ten other significant projects during the program, including the establishment of power and renewable energy manufacturing zones in Narmadapuram district, the creation of two IT parks in Indore, the launch of a substantial industrial park in Ratlam, and the initiation of six new industrial areas across Madhya Pradesh.

Later in the day, Prime Minister Modi will address a public rally in the Raigarh district of Chhattisgarh, a state currently ruled by the Congress party. During his visit to Chhattisgarh, he will also dedicate rail sector projects worth approximately Rs 6,350 crore and inaugurate 50-bed 'critical care blocks' in nine districts as part of a healthcare initiative undertaken by the Central Government. Prime Minister Modi's visit to Chhattisgarh occurs just two days after the opposition Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) launched their 'Paivartan Yatra' (March of Change) with the aim of unseating the Congress party from power in the upcoming year-end assembly elections.