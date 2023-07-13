PRESIDENT DROUPADI MURMU ARRIVES IN GWALIOR GETS TRADITIONAL WELCOME AT JAI VILAS PALACE

Gwalior: President Draupati Murmu arrived in Gwalior on Thursday and left for the Jai Vilas Palace to visit the Jiwajirao Scindia Museum. Also, she will address the 4th convocation of the Indian Institute of Information Technology and Management in Gwalior during her daylong visit.

At Gwalior airport, Murmu was welcomed by Madhya Pradesh Governor Mangubhai Patel, chief minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan, Union Minister Jyotiraditya Scindia, Home Minister Narottam Mishra and other dignitaries.

Amid a tight security, Murmu directly left for the Jai Vilas Palace, the iconic Scindia palace in Gwalior. She was welcomed in a royal style at the palace. Maratha artists welcomed her by playing trumpets and drums along with dance performances in a traditional manner. Murmu will spend around two and half hours at this royal palace of the Scindia family.

The members of the Scindia family will accompany the President to the museum where they will explain the importance of the exhibits to her. After which, they will host a lunch for Murmu at the palace.

Many cooks have been engaged to prepare a special meal for Murmu. They have been instructed not to add ginger, garlic, onion, black salt and chaat masala in any of the dishes that are being prepared for the President. Keeping in mind that the President follows a Sattvik diet, cooks have been instructed to prepare simply cooked vegetarian dishes. Some of the special dishes from Maharashtra, Odisha and Nepal have been included in her meal.

Prior to Murmu, six Presidents of India including Dr. Rajendra Prasad, Dr. Sarvepalli Radhakrishnan, Giani Zail Singh, Shankar Dayal Sharma, Dr. APJ Abdul Kalam and Pratibha Patil were welcomed by the Scindia family at Jai Vilas Palace.

After lunch, Murmu will head for the Indian Institute of Information Technology and Management in Gwalior. She is scheduled to address the 4th convocation of the institute at around 5 pm following which, she will directly depart for Jaipur.