Posters put up across Gwalior for IAS officer's missing dog

Gwalior: Posters have been put up across Gwalior with a picture of a German Shephard and a note announcing rewards along with a contact number after an IAS officer's dog went missing from his car on Friday. The posters state that if anyone brings the dog to its owner, the person will be rightfully rewarded.

A missing complaint has been filed with the police. According to SDPO Dabra, IAS officer Rahul Dwivedi was traveling from Bhopal to Delhi with two of his dogs. He had gone to a dhaba at Gwalior's Billowa, leaving the dogs in his car to get some food. When he came back, he could not find both the dogs in the car. While one of the dogs has been caught, the district police have launched an all-out search operation to trace another missing dog.

"Some people had parked their car at a dhaba by the highway in order to get some food. During this time, the dog came out of the car and strayed around the dhaba. The IAS officer, the dog's owner, came to the police station. He informed that they were enroute to Delhi when the incident took place," Vivek Sharma, SDPO Dabra said. The dhaba owner and other locals have been asked to inform the police if they spot the missing dog.

Speaking to the media, Jai Prakash, the owner of the dhaba shared that the IAS officer was asking for a torch at around 1 am to search for his pet. Prakash also said that he had opened the gate of the dhaba enclosure on his request as he wanted to search for his missing dog. However, their efforts went in vain as the dog could not be traced, he said. Prakash also informed that the police along with the owner came to the 'dhaba' for questioning the next day.