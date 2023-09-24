POSTERS FEATURING KAMAL NATH DIGVIJAY SINGH WITH FORMER PAKISTAN PM IMRAN KHAN SURFACE IN BHOPAL

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Posters of senior Congress leaders Kamal Nath and Digvijay Singh with former Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan were pasted on the walls in different areas in Bhopal. The posters were captioned, 'Congress ka Pak prem' (Congress love for Pakistan). Surprisingly, a QR code can be seen on the poster.

The posters have been pasted in Bhopal's MP Nagar Metro Pillar, Rani Kamlapati Station, Number 10 Square, New Market, Bittan Market, Bus Stand, ISBT and MP Nagar Zone 1. According to sources, Congress has initiated the 'Jan Aakrosh Yatra' across the state and launched the theme song of the yatra.

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) alleged that the theme song was copied from the Pakistani leader Imran Khan's party. However, Congress state in-charge Randeep Surjewala had clarified that the theme song of Congress has been taken from Indian films. The posters show Imran Khan with the two Congress leaders.

"The song was recorded by copying Imran Khan's song Chalo-Chalo," the poster reads. Below the photograph, a QR scanner can be seen asking to scan to know how Congress became a Pakistan agent.