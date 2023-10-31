Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Popping up of the 1999 Chhattisgarh court case on social media related to BJP general secretary Kailash Vijayvargiya, who is contesting from Indore's hottest seat (assembly constituency number one), could harm his candidacy for concealing the information while filing his nomination paper.

Now Congress candidate from the Indore Assembly constituency number one, Sanjay Shukla, has decided to file a petition against senior BJP leader Kailash Vijayvargiya in the High Court. Advocate Saurabh Mishra, the legal adviser of the Congress candidate Sanjay Shukla, said that one case was related to West Bengal wherein senior BJP leader Kailash Vijayvargiya had filed a petition in the Supreme Court. However, the BJP leader did not get relief in the matter from the Supreme Court.

"The Supreme Court had directed the lower court to decide on the case. Hence, the case was still pending in the court. The case was in the knowledge of BJP leader Kailash Vijayvargiya. However, he did not mention the case in his affidavit while filing his nomination paper. Whereas in another case filed in Durg, Chhattisgarh, the BJP leader was declared absconder by the court," said Mishra.

"Before declaring the BJP leader an absconder, the court would have issued summons and notices. So, the BJP leader could not feign ignorance that it was not in his knowledge. Suppose he did not know about the case, then we are providing him with information about those cases. Would he (the BJP leader) will appear before the Durg court in Chhattisgarh."

"All these pending cases against him are serious. Serious allegations were levelled against Kailash Vijayvargiya. So, such things coming into the public domain would have dented his image. Hence, the senior BJP leader decided to conceal that information in his affidavit, Mishra added.