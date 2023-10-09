Poll aspitrant Nisha Bangre thrashed, clothes torn as police detain her in Bhopal
Published: 23 minutes ago
Poll aspitrant Nisha Bangre thrashed, clothes torn as police detain her in Bhopal
Published: 23 minutes ago
Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Nisha Bangre, Deputy Collector from Madhya Pradesh's Chhatarpur, was allegedly thrashed and manhandled by the police and they tried to forcefully detain her during her 'Nyay Padyatra' in Bhopal on Monday. Nisha alleged that her clothes and the photo of Dr B R Ambedkar were torn during the police confrontation. Nisha, along with a few of her supporters, was arrested and sent to jail.
According to official sources, Nisha Bangre was on a foot march to Bhopal from Amla demanding the government accept her resignation as she wanted to contest the upcoming Assembly polls. On Monday, when she reached the Board Office in Bhopal, along with her supporters, she was stopped by the police force. Nisha's clothes were torn while the police tried to forcefully detain her.
In a post in Hindi on X (formerly Twitter), Nisha said, "They tore the posters of Baba Saheb Bhimrao Ambedkarji. They tore the clothes of me, the daughter of a Dalit. They insulted the Constitution I was holding in my hands. can you forgive them? We are being arrested and taken to Central Jail."
In another post, she said, "You decide from these pictures, do we have no respect? Can we insult Babasaheb, can we insult the Constitution?? The image of Constitution maker Baba Saheb was torn, my clothes were torn."
Also read: TMC MPs Abhishek Banerjee, and Mahua Moitra among other leaders detained during a dharna at Delhi's Krishi Bhavan
Earlier, Nisha also alleged that she and her colleagues had been getting threatening messages to stop the foot march. In a video message, she said that she was receiving threats to stop the march, or else she, along with her supporters, would have to face dire consequences. Notably, Nisha took to the streets to get her resignation accepted as she wants to contest the upcoming Madhya Pradesh polls. She began her 'Nyay Padyatra' from Betul's Amla to Bhopal.