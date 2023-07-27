Rewa: In a shocking incident, a Civil Line police station station in-charge was critically injured after being allegedly shot at by a drunk subordinate cop inside the police station in Rewa district of Madhya Pradesh on Thursday, officials said. Chaos broke out at the Civil Line police station in Rewa after the on-duty cops heard gunshots inside the police station.

Official sources said that sub-inspector BR Singh shot at Civil Line police station station in-charge Hitendra Nath Sharma while being in an inebriated condition. It is learnt that BR Singh shot directly at the chest of Sharma leaving him grievously injured. Hearing the sound of gunshots, a stampede-like situation inside the the police station premises.

As the cops went to the chamber of the station on-charge Sharma, they found him lying in a pool of blood. The cops immediately rushed the station in-charge to the city's Minerva Hospital in a critical condition. An official said injured police officer is being treated at the Intensive Care Unit (ICU) of the Minnerva Hospital and his condition is said to be critical.

As soon as the information was received, senior police officers rushed to the spot to probe the case. While police have launched a thoroguh investigation into the attack, a police official said that preliminary investigation has revealed that the accused shot at Sharma while being in an inebriated condition. He said that accused Singh entered TI's chamber and fired at him by pointing a pistol at his chest.

After the incident, SI BR Singh locked himself in TI's chamber. The loaded pistol is still with the SI, the official said. Further details into the incident are awaited.