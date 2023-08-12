Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh) : Prime Minister Narendra Modi will pay a one-day visit to Madhya Pradesh today afternoon when he will lay the foundation stone for Rs 100 crore temple dedicated to 14th century mystic and social reformer Sant Ravidas in Sagar district. Later, he will also address a rally. PM Modi will also lay foundation stones for rail and road sector projects worth over Rs 4,000 crores during his visit.

Modiji will arrive in Khajuraho and, from there, he will take a helicopter to reach Badtuma in Sagar district. Sant Shiromani Gurudev Shri Ravidas ji Memorial will be constructed at a cost of Rs 100 cr spread over an area of about 11.25 acres. It will have an impressive art museum and gallery to showcase the life and teachings of Sant Ravidas. It will also have facilities for devotees visiting the memorial like Bhakt Niwas, Bhojanalay etc, a statement issued by the Prime Minister's Office (PMO) said.

"At around 2:15 PM, he will reach Sagar district, where he will perform Bhoomi Poojan at Sant Shiromani Gurudev Shri Ravidas ji Memorial Sthal. At around 3:15 PM, Prime Minister will participate in a public programme at Dhana where he will lay the foundation stone for Sant Shiromani Gurudev Shri Ravidas ji Memorial," according to the PMO statement.

During today's programmes, Prime Minister will dedicate to the nation and lay the foundation stone of rail and road sector projects worth more than Rs. 4,000 crores. Modi will dedicate to the nation the project marking the completion of the doubling of the Kota-Bina rail route. The project, which has been built at an estimated cost of more than Rs. 2,475 crores, passes through Kota and Baran District in Rajasthan, and Guna, Ashoknagar and Sagar District.

Prime Minister will lay the foundation stone of two road projects at a cost of more than Rs. 1,580 crores. These include a four-laning road project connecting Morikori - Vidisha - Hinotiya and a road project that will connect Hinotiya to Mehluwa. In February last, Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan announced plans to build Sant Ravidas Temple, official sources said.