Shahdol: Prime Minister Narendra Modi will on Saturday Shahdol in Madhya Pradesh where he will take part in various programmes, sources said. As per the itinerary, PM Modi will spend several hours in Shahdol where he will address a public meeting and also visit Pakaria village in Shahdol district to interact with the locals.

The PM is scheduled to arrive at Jabalpur Airport at 2:15 in the afternoon. He will depart from Jabalpur airport at 2:20 for Lalpur helipad in Shahdol district where he will arrive at 3:15. The PM will arrive at Shahdol's Lalpur Maidan venue at 3:25 where he will launch the Sickle Cell Anemia Eradication Mission 2047.

Ministry of Health Tribal Affairs AYUSH of the Central Government and representatives of 17 states of the country will participate virtually at the event. As per officials, virtual distribution of sickle cell genetic counseling cards will be done to more than two lakh beneficiaries of about 3000 health and wellness centers of development blocks.

These cards will contain the sickle cell anemia reports of the patients. Prime Minister Modi will also unveil the sickle cell operation guideline and manual on the occasion. He will also inaugurate the National Sickle Cell Portal and Desk Board. A film related to the efforts and innovations made to eradicate sickle cell anemia in the state will also be showcased on the occasion.

PM Modi will also interact with women's self-help groups on the occasion. Prime Minister Modi will also interact with players of football clubs active in villages around Shahdol. Later in the day, PM Modi will reach Pakaria village, which is about 6 km from Lalpur Maidan, at 5:00 pm. The PM is scheduled to spend two hours at the village where he will interact with the villagers and have meals there.

PM Modi will leave for Lalpur helipad from Pakaria village at 7:05 in the evening and reach Jabalpur from Lalpur helipad at 7:15 pm from where he will return to Delhi.