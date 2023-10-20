PM MODI TO ATTEND 125TH FOUNDATION DAY OF SCINDIA SCHOOL ON OCT 21

Gwalior: Prime Minister Narendra Modi will attend the 125th foundation day of Scindia School in Gwalior on October 21. PM Modi will land at Gwalior Fort in a special flight and will be welcomed by a mounted squad of students, who will take him to the venue.

Apart from chief minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan, governor Mangu Bhai Patel, Union Minister Narendra Singh Tomar and Jyotiraditya Scindia, all ministers and several industrialists are expected to be present at the programme. Also, former students of the school have been invited on the occasion.

The Scindia School is considered to be one of the most prestigious schools of the country. Although many renowned personalities, former chief ministers and former governors have attended programmes at the school, it is for the first time that the Prime Minister will visit here.

Famous industrialist Mukesh Ambani, actor Salman Khan, former chief minister Digvij Singh and many other industrialists, politicians and film stars have studied at this school.

Established in 1897, the Scindia School, located in Gwalior was set up by Maharaja Madhavrao Scindia-I for imparting education to the sons of Jagirdars and Sardars of the Scindia royal family. Earlier the school was named Sardar School but in 1908, it was shifted to Gwalior Fort and was renamed Scindia School. On July 1, 1933, the doors of this school were opened to the public.

In 1984, Scindia School became the first school in the country to include IT in its curriculum. Under the leadership of the Scindia family, the school provides a new era of education in which students not only from the country but from across the world get education here.

The school runs two branches, the Scindia Girls School is located in Phool Bagh area and the Scindia Boys School is at Gwalior Fort. It is considered to be dream for parents to send their children to study in this school. With the fees of the school being comparatively higher, mostly children from wealthy families seek admission here.

In order to get admission in the Scindia School, one has to go through two common tests namely CCA (Common Aptitude Test) and SAA (Scindia School Aptitude Assessment). Its annual fee is more than Rs 15 lakh which varies according to classes and streams. Also, there is a boarding facility wherein students can both live in the school campus and study. These children are not allowed to go outside the campus.