Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday physically and virtually flagged off five Vande Bharat Express trains from Rani Kamlapati Railway Station here. These trains will connect important cities in different parts of the country. Two of these five trains are for the poll-bound Madhya Pradesh. This is for the first time so many Vande Bharat trains were launched on the same day.

Prime Minister Modi flagged off the trains in the presence of Railways Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw, Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan. The Prime Minister also interacted with school students onboard the Vande Bharat Express train at the Rani Kamlapati railway station.

The Vande Bharat Express Trains, which the PM flagged off, were - Rani Kamalapati (Bhopal)-Jabalpur Vande Bharat Express, Khajuraho-Bhopal-Indore Vande Bharat Express, Madgaon (Goa)-Mumbai Vande Bharat Express, Dharwad-Bengaluru Vande Bharat Express, and Hatia-Patna Vande Bharat Express.

Rani Kamalapati-Jabalpur Vande Bharat Express will connect Mahakaushal Region (Jabalpur) to the Central Region (Bhopal) of Madhya Pradesh. Improved connectivity will benefit tourist places like Bheraghat, Pachmarhi, and Satpura. The train will be faster by about thirty minutes compared to the fastest train on the route.

Also read: Youth who travelled in Vande Bharat Express without ticket booked

Khajuraho-Bhopal-Indore Vande Bharat Express will improve the connectivity of the Malwa Region (Indore) and Bundelkhand Region (Khajuraho) to the Central Region (Bhopal). This will benefit important tourist sites like Mahakaleshwar, Mandu, Maheshwar, Khajuraho, and Panna. The train will be about two hours and thirty minutes faster than the fastest existing train on the route.

Madgaon (Goa)-Mumbai Vande Bharat Express is Goa's first Vande Bharat Express. It will run between Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus and Madgaon station. It will help save about one hour of journey time when compared with the current fastest train connecting the two places.

Dharwad-Bengaluru Vande Bharat Express will connect important cities in Karnataka - Dharwad, Hubballi, and Davangere - with the state capital, Bengaluru. It will immensely benefit tourists, students, industrialists, etc. in the region. The train will be faster by about thirty minutes compared to the fastest train on the route.

Hatia-Patna Vande Bharat Express will be the first Vande Bharat for Jharkhand and Bihar. Enhancing connectivity between Patna and Ranchi, the train will be a boon for tourists, students, and businessmen. It will help save about one hour and twenty-five minutes of journey time when compared with the current fastest train connecting the two places.

Also read: PM Modi chairs key meeting with Cabinet ministers after his State visits to US, Egypt