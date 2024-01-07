PHOTOGRAPHER WHO CAPTURED BABRI MASJID DEMOLITION SEEKS HIS DATE WITH RAM LALLA

Gwalior: An acclaimed photographer, who shot to fame for capturing photographs of the Babri Masjid demolition on December 6, 1992, expressed his joy at the coming up of the Ram temple in Ayodhya.

Kedar Jain, a freelance photographer from Gwalior in Madhya Pradesh, was not only a witness to the demolition of the disputed structure but based on his statement, BJP veterans LK Advani, Uma Bhartia and Murali Manohar Joshi were exonerated by the court. He could not hide his joy over Ram Lalla's consecration on January 22. The CBI had made him the main witness and after recording his statement, the court concluded that BJP leaders were too old to climb atop the dome and demolish it.

"I have seen Ramlala being freed from captivity with my own eyes. I think of myself as fortunate as I saw it happen. Today, a grand temple of Lord Ram is being built and he will be installed there. I feel proud," Jain said.

Jain, who said he was made the main witness by the CBI and in his statement in the court, captured the first photographs of the demolition of the disputed structure.The independent photographer reminisced about the crowd frenzy during the demolition act over three decades ago. According to him, in photos, captured by him, the crowd were seen pointing out the controversial step well structure and installing Ram Lalla.

"Also, some important remnants were also found during the excavation which proved that this is the birthday place of Ram Lala," he said. In a conversation with ETV Bharat, Jain said he was 'amazed' to see the disputed structure was struck down in front of his eyes by 'enthusiastic' Kar Sevaks then. "At that time, the circumstances were quite different. Later, BJP's coming to power in Uttar Pradesh has changed everything," he added.

Speaking about the incident, Jain said all possible arrangements to stop the march of kar sevaks were made but they were determined to reach there and finally they did what they planned.

"Kar sevaks came in lakhs before December 6 and I also got entry as a photographer five days before the structure was razed to the dust. I also had the darshan of Ram Lalla kept under the lock. I had captured photographs at random. A large contingent of Uttar Pradesh Police personnel were deployed in and around the disputed structure. Besides, a barbed wire were put up so that the kar sevaks could be prevented from going there," Jain said.

Giving further details, he said on December 5, Ashok Singhal came to guide the kar sevaks. The then national president of BJP Murli Manohar Joshi, Rajmata Vijaya Raje Scindia, Vinay Katihar, Sadhvi Ritambhara, LK Advani and the then national president of Bajrang Dal Jaibhan Singh Pawaiya were also present at the venue.

"After a while, loud chants of Jai Jai Shri Ram were heard and after that suddenly a crowd of kar sevak reached the disputed structure. Some climbed atop the dome with ropes and then they started demolishing the structure. Within no time the entire structure was reduced to debris and a platform was hurriedly constructed where Ram Lalla was enshrined and a tent was set up," Jain said.