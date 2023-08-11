Indore (Madhya Pradesh): As the nation is set to celebrate its Independence Day on August 15, an initiative has been taken by Nuego, intercity electric AC buses, in which passengers travelling on any route from the bus will only have to pay a single rupee as the fare of the bus.

Devendra Chawla, Chief Executive Officer and Managing Director of Greencell Mobility, which operates the Nuego buses, said "We are thrilled to introduce this revolutionary campaign on the country’s 77th India Independence Day. The company urges the citizens of the country to experience NueGo and take a step towards making the country greener."

Chawla informed that NueGo’s ‘Bus1RupeeMein’ campaign commenced on Thursday, August 10 and will be valid up to August 15.

"During this time, interested passengers can book tickets for any mentioned operating routes online by visiting the company’s official website or official mobile app. Under this initiative, travellers can book a maximum of two tickets using the same mobile number through Newgo's website, fostering both passenger convenience and ecological sustainability as part of the 'Green India' initiative," Chawla said.

"The company is committed to promoting green cell mobility, adhering to environmental responsibility. Nuego's electric buses not only offer passengers a safe and comfortable journey, undergoing 25 rigorous safety checks, but they also contribute to a cleaner and greener India", added Chawla.

"Along with the Indore-Bhopal route, Newgo's intercity electric AC coach buses will also connect a network of cities including Delhi-Chandigarh, Delhi-Agra, Delhi-Dehradun, Delhi-Jaipur, Agra-Jaipur, Bengaluru-Tirupati, Chennai-Tirupati, Chennai-Puducherry, and Hyderabad-Vijayawada," the top official added.

