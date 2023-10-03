Woman dies as ambulance staff leave cholera patients on roadside in MP's Rewa
Published: 10 minutes ago
Woman dies as ambulance staff leave cholera patients on roadside in MP's Rewa
Published: 10 minutes ago
Rewa (Madhya Pradesh): A woman died and two others were seriously injured after the ambulance staff sped away leaving the three cholera patients on the road in Madhya Pradesh Rewa, the police said on Tuesday. According to sources, a few members of a family fell ill and informed the 108 ambulance service. The ambulance reached the spot and headed towards the hospital with the three patients.
However, after reaching a few distance, the ambulance staff, who assumed cholera was contagious, forcibly dropped the three patients on the roadside and drove away. Soon after, a woman lying on the road died. On receiving the information, the police reached the spot and shifted the two patients to a hospital for treatment.
The family members on receiving the information reached the spot, put the body on a makeshift stretcher and travelled several kilometres on foot to reach their home. The video of the incident has gone viral on social media.
Chief Medical Health Officer Dr KL Namdev said, "At around 1.30 pm, they received information from MP Janardan Mishra about cholera upsurge in the village. On receiving the information, a team of health department officials was formed and sent to the spot. Any patient suffering from cholera will be admitted to the hospital and treated."
When the media asked about the ambulance staff, CMHO said that a probe would be conducted and strict action would be taken against those who were found guilty. However, when enquired about the woman's death due to lack of treatment, the CMHO shrugged off the issue by saying that he had no information about the incident.