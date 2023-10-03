One dead, two serious after ambulance staff leaves cholera patients on road

Rewa (Madhya Pradesh): A woman died and two others were seriously injured after the ambulance staff sped away leaving the three cholera patients on the road in Madhya Pradesh Rewa, the police said on Tuesday. According to sources, a few members of a family fell ill and informed the 108 ambulance service. The ambulance reached the spot and headed towards the hospital with the three patients.

However, after reaching a few distance, the ambulance staff, who assumed cholera was contagious, forcibly dropped the three patients on the roadside and drove away. Soon after, a woman lying on the road died. On receiving the information, the police reached the spot and shifted the two patients to a hospital for treatment.

The family members on receiving the information reached the spot, put the body on a makeshift stretcher and travelled several kilometres on foot to reach their home. The video of the incident has gone viral on social media.

Chief Medical Health Officer Dr KL Namdev said, "At around 1.30 pm, they received information from MP Janardan Mishra about cholera upsurge in the village. On receiving the information, a team of health department officials was formed and sent to the spot. Any patient suffering from cholera will be admitted to the hospital and treated."