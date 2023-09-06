ON KRISHNA JANMASHTAMI IDOLS OF LORD KRISHNA RADHA ADORNED WITH GEMS WORTH CRORES

Gwalior (Madhya Pradesh): Ornaments of diamond, gold, pearl, ruby, emerald and silver worth crores of rupees adorned the idols of lord Krishna and Radha on Wednesday on the occasion of Janmashtami at the Gopalji temple in Madhya Pradesh's Gwalior. The temple is located in Phool Bagh here.

Krishna Janmashtami is one of the most popular festivals celebrated by Hindus across India and other countries every year. Gopalji temple in Madhya Pradesh's Gwalior celebrates the birth anniversary of Shri Krishna, the eighth incarnation of Lord Vishnu by decorating the idols of Radha and Krishna with diamonds and other jewels worth crores of rupees. The idols are adorned with gem-studded ornaments on this occasion.

Shri Krishna Janmashtami attracts a lot of people to witness Radha and Krishna decorated with jewels. Official sources said that the jewels used for decoration are worth more than Rs 100 crores. The jewels include diamonds, gold crowns studded with pearls, emeralds, gold seven-string necklaces, pearl beads, diamond-studded bracelets, and diamond and gold flute. The ornaments were donated by erstwhile Scindia rulers. After displaying on the idols, the ornaments are sent back to the bank after the festival every year.

The Gwalior Municipal Corporation is the custodian of these precious ornaments. Every year on Krishna Janmashtami, the Mayor of the Municipal Corporation along with other officials go to the bank to bring the jewels to the temple for public viewing under heavy security. The idols of Lord Krishna and Radha are decorated with these ornaments for 24 hours. During this time heavy police force is deployed in and around the temple. Devotees flock to the temple to see the idols decorated in precious jewels.

Pradeep Sharma, temple priest said, This temple was established under the Scindia rule in 1921. The rulers also donated precious jewels which adorn the idols on every Janmashtami. Gold, diamonds, pearls and other jewels worth crores are kept in a bank locker. They are taken out on Krishna Janmashtami and are kept back the next day. heavy security is deployed in the temple during this."

Anuradha Sharma, a devotee said, "This temple adorns the idols of lord Krishna and Radha with precious jewels. This is one of the most expensive decorations of a temple that I have ever seen. I have been visiting this temple every year on Krishna Janmashtami for the last 30 years." Prem Singh, another devotee said, "Devotees from not only India but from other countries also visit this temple during Janmashtami."

