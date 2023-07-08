OLDEST TAXPAYER GIRIJA DEVI TIWARI PASSES AWAY AT 121 CREMATED WITH FULL STATE HONOURS

Sagar (Madhya Pradesh): India's oldest taxpayer and voter, Girja Devi Tiwari, passed away at the age of 121 at her residence in Bina in Madhya Pradesh's Sagar district on Friday.

The centenarian, who was a voter from Bina assembly segment of Sagar, belonged to the respected family of freedom fighters in Bina. She was popular in the entire area as 'Grandma'. Full state honours were accorded to her.

Her husband Siddhanath Tiwari was a noted freedom fighter and played an important role during the independence. Born in 1903, Girija Devi was honoured by the Income Tax department as the oldest tax payer in 2020. She showed her income from interests and pension.

After receiving the news of her demise, Bina SDM and other administrative officers reached her residence and paid tribute to her. The oldest voter of Sagar district's Bina, Girija Devi or Grandma's death has descended a pall of gloom in the district. Addressed as 'Grandma' by everyone in the constituency, several people flocked at her residence in Bina to pay their last respect to her.

Her funeral was performed with full state honours as per the instructions of the District Collector. As soon as the district administration received information about Girija Devi's death, Collector and District Election Officer Deepak Arya instructed Bina SDM to conduct her last rites as per the state funeral protocols. Bina SDM Devendra Pratap Singh reached Girija Devi's residence along with administrative officials and paid their tribute.

Also Read: Chinese singer CoCo Lee passes away after battling depression for years

After which, she was cremated with full state honors at Muktidham in Bina. Many renowned people from Sagar's Bina and Bundelkhand participated at 'Grandma's' last journey.