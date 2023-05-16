Khandwa: The National Investigation Agency (NIA) team from Kolkata on Tuesday raided the house of Abdul Raqib Qureshi, who was arrested last month over alleged links to ISIS, in Madhya Pradesh's Khandwa. NIA officials searched Raqib's room for around two hours.

Raqib is a former activist of Students' Islamic Movement of India (SIMI). After arresting him, police had recovered indiscriminating articles from him along with a mobile phone and pen drive.

While the raid was under way, the local police surrounded Raqib's house from all sides. The NIA team reached his house in Khanshahwali Colony at around 10 am along with the local police. The NIA officials spoke to Raqib's family while two officers went ahead to search his room on the first floor.

In Raqib's room, investigating officers, accessed pens, diaries and books used by him and thoroughly searched all the shelves. The search continued for around 2 hours. The NIA team and police left the spot at around 12 pm. The officials, however did not disclose what they found from the room.

Also Read: NIA conducts search operation in Srinagar and Kashmir over ISIS Kerala module

Raqib is currently lodged in a jail in Kolkata. The West Bengal Special Task Force had arrested Raqib from Solapuri area last month and took him to Kolkata for further investigation. Raqib allegedly arranged weapons for two arrested ISIS operatives in West Bengal's Howrah district. These arrested operatives had informed the STF about Raqib's involvement with ISIS.

Earlier, Raqib was arrested in three cases, of which two were under the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Amendment Act (UAPA) in Madhya Pradesh. He is suspected to have been in contact with the ISIS, sources said.