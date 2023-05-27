NIA RAIDS MULTIPLE PLACES IN MADHYA PRADESHS JABALPUR IN HIZB UT TAHRIR CASE ONE ARRESTED

Jabalpur: The National Investigation Agency on Friday arrested one person during raids at multiple raids in Madhya Pradesh's Jabalpur in an alleged terror funding case linked to the recent busting of the module of radical outfit Hizb-ut-Tahrir. It is learnt that the raids were launched by the NIA sleuths assisted by the ATS late on Friday night.

The raids were conducted by the NIA in civil lines area of Jabalpur and Omati area. During the raids, the NIA arrested one Mamur, son of Al Zahar Ali while over a dozen and half others were also taken into custody by the NIA for questioning, officials said. The NIA has detained advocate Naeem Khan, who lives in apartment 503 of Supreme Plaza, located in Civil Line Police Station area of Jabalpur.

Advocate Khan has represented underworld don Abu Salem in the past. Besides, the NIA team also conducted a search operation in the house of Advocate A. Usmani, who lives in Badi Omati area of Jabalpur. Raids were also conducted at several places including Kabadi, after which advocate Ahadullah Usmani, Ashu Usmani, Mohd Shahid, Mohd Bilal, along with a woman were also taken into custody by the NIA.

An official said that the raids are being conducted in connection with the busting of the HUT module in Bhopal and Hyderabad. A total of 17 alleged HUT members were arrested by the security forces earlier this month. Jabalpur Superintendent of Police Tushar Kant Vidyarti said that the NIA will issue a detailed statement over the raids.