NIA COURT IN MPS JABALPUR EXTENDS REMAND OF THREE ALLEGED ISIS MEMBERS TILL JUN 10

Jabalpur: A special National Investigation Agency (NIA) court on Saturday extended the remand till June 10 of three alleged ISIS terror module members arrested last month. The three arrested accused Syed Mansoor Ali Mohammad Shahid and Mohammad Adil Khan were produced in the court of Special Judge Justice Raghuveer Prasad Patel in the NIA Court at the District Court Bhopal today after their earlier remand expired.

The special NIA judge extended the remand of the accused till June 10 following a NIA plea regarding the same. The accused trio was arrested on May 27 during a joint operation of the NIA and Madhya Pradesh ATS from Jabalpur for allegedly running an ISIS terror module. The NIA claimed to have recovered some weapons and electronic devices from the possession of the accused.

The joint NIA-ATS operation was launched following inputs that the accused were operating a WhatsApp group in the name of Bismillah and propagate radical ideology on social media, besides visiting local mosques in Jabalpur to radicalise people. Dubbing the accused trio as “fundamentalists”, the NIA said that their intention was to carry out “violent Jihad for which they used to collect money, spread ISIS propaganda material to mislead the youth and carry out terrorist activities”.

In an official statement issued after arresting the accused trio, the NIA said that it has learnt that the accused were “involved in disseminating ISIS propaganda through social media platforms, as well as through on-ground 'Dawah' programmes in order to unleash violent terror attacks in India at the instance of ISIS”.

"The module had been conducting meetings in local masjids and houses and hatching plans and conspiracies to spread terror in the country," the NIA spokesperson said.