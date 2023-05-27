NIA BUSTS ISIS TERROR MODULE THREE HELD DURING RAIDS IN 13 LOCATIONS IN MP

New Delhi: The National Investigation Agency (NIA) busted an ISIS-linked terror module in an intelligence-led joint operation with the Anti-Terror Squad (ATS) of Madhya Pradesh police on Saturday. Three persons have also been arrested in this connection. The NIA said that the arrests took place after overnight raids were conducted at 13 locations in Jabalpur on May 26-27.

Several sharp-edged weapons, and ammunition, including prohibited bore, incriminating documents, and digital devices were also seized during the searches. The trio, identified as Syed Mamoor Ali, Mohammad Adil Khan and Mohammad Shahid, will be produced in the NIA Special Court in Bhopal later in the day.

The NIA, on May 24, registered a case (RC-14/2023/NIA/DLI), during its investigations into the pro-ISIS activities of Mohammad Adil Khan, who came to the agency’s notice in August 2022. The NIA learnt that he and his associates were involved in disseminating ISIS propaganda through social media platforms, as well as through on-ground ‘Dawah’ programmes, to unleash violent terror attacks in India at the instance of ISIS. The module had been conducting meetings and Dars in local mosques, houses and hatching conspiracies to spread terror in the country.

Investigations revealed that the three accused were highly radicalised and were determined to carry out jihad. They were engaged in collecting funds, disseminating ISIS propaganda material, motivating and recruiting youth and trying to procure arms and ammunition to carry out terrorist acts. Syed Mamoor Ali had created a local group by the name of ‘Fisabilillah’ and was also operating a WhatsApp group by the same name. Along with his associates, he was trying to procure pistols and was in contact with a Jabalpur-based illegal arms supplier for this purpose.

A staunch ISIS follower and supporter, Adil had managed to assemble an active group of Jabalpur-based like-minded radicalised individuals. Some of the module members had plans to form a local outfit for carrying out violent jihad in India, according to the NIA investigations. Adil was also running multiple YouTube, Instagram and WhatsApp channels for motivating and recruiting youth into the ISIS fold. Investigations further showed that Shahid had also planned to procure weapons, including pistols, IEDs and even grenades for violent attacks in India, the NIA said.