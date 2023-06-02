Indore (Madhya Pradesh) : Elaborate security arrangements have been made for the arrival of Nepal Prime Minister Pushpa Kamal Dahal Prachanda in Indore. Thousands of police personnel have been deployed in the city and a ban has been imposed on the flying of drones, paragliders, hot air balloons, and other flying objects within a radius of three kilometres in the sky of Indore, while Section 144 has also been implemented on this occasion.

Along with the Prime Minister of Nepal, many other guests and officers are arriving in Indore and tight security is made for their visit. In this regard, keeping in view the security risks and possible threats to the special guests, a restrictive order has been issued in parts of the city under Section 144 by Police Commissioner Makarand Deoskar.

As per the order, on both sides of the way from the airport to Hotel Marriott, flying of drones, paragliders, hot balloons and other flying objects has been banned within a 03-kilometre radius of Infosys and the Airport. The said place has been declared as Red Zone (No Flying Zone). This order will come into force with immediate effect and will remain effective till June 3, 2023.

If a violation of this order is found, legal action will be taken against the guilty person under section 188 of the Indian Penal Code and other relevant sections and the Act.

Meanwhile, arrangements are being made to accord a traditional reception to Nepal Prime Minister Pushpa Kamal Dahal. The preparations made for his two-day visit were finalized. According to the proposed programme, Nepal Prime Minister will arrive in Indore today at 10 am by aeroplane. From here he will leave for Mahakaleshwar, Ujjain.

He will again come to Indore in the afternoon and hold a meeting with Madhya Pradesh Governor Mangubhai Patel. He will visit Solid Waste Management Plant in the evening and then he will attend the dinner program organized by Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan at Hotel Marriott. Tomorrow, the Nepal PM will visit Infosys Economic Zone, Indore and later he will leave for Delhi at 1.15 pm.