Ganjbasoda Vidisha: Investigating an incident where students were allegedly punished for chanting ‘Jai Sri Ram’ at a convent school in Madhya Pradesh's Vidisha district, the National Commission for Protection of Child Rights (NCPCR) Chairman Priyank Kanungo, along with Child Line team and local administrative officers, issued a notice to the institution. The investigation was conducted for three hours, along with local police officers.

Today's probe comes after a disturbing incident reported on November 9 by members of the Akhil Bharatiya Vidyarthi Parishad (ABVP) where they had complained to the local authorities concerned that students of the Bharat Mata Convent Senior School were beaten up and publicly humiliated for chanting "Jai Shri Ram" during a cultural programme. They also alleged that the investigative team had returned without conducting a proper probe.

The NCPCR had not received any investigation report from the local administration which is why Kanugo himself decided to question the students and school administration today, along with tahsildars and the Sub-Divisional Police Officer (SDOP).

The statements of the children were recorded by the NCPCR officials in which two students admitted to being beaten up during the cultural programme for chanting the slogans. They also said that they were often punished for practising the Hindu religion. Local police registered an FIR against the Bharat Mata Convent Senior School.