NAURADEHI WILDLIFE SANCTUARY TO BE THE NEW ABODE FOR CHEETAHS

Sagar: Nauradehi Wildlife Sanctuary, which is set to become the largest tiger reserve of Madhya Pradesh, has got an in-principle consent to accommodate cheetahs. Spread across three distrists, the Nauradehi Sanctuary, comes under Rahli assembly constituency in Madhya Pradesh's Sagar district.

PWD minister Gopal Bhargava, who is an MLA from Rahli, had written to the Union Environment and Forest Minister Bhupendra Yadav suggesting that the cheetahs be shifted to Nauradehi. Responding to Bhargava's letter, Union Minister Yadav gave in-principle consent to the suggestion.

Bhargava said that the Nauradehi Wildlife Sanctuary, which occupies a vast area in Rahli constituency, is aimed at promoting tourism and employment associated with the conservation and development of the area. "I had written a letter to the Minister Bhupendra Yadav, requesting settlement of cheetahs here," he said.

"It is a matter of great pleasure that Bhupendra Yadav has written a letter informing that studies have found Nauradehi Wildlife Sanctuary suitable for conservation of cheetahs. So, cheetahs will be released in Nauradehi Wildlife Sanctuary after completing necessary field preparations as per the Cheetah Action Plan," Bhargava said.

After getting the status of tiger reserve, Nauradehi Wildlife Sanctuary will provide better employment opportunities for the people of the villages adjacent to the sanctuary. People of Rahli Nagar and the entire constituency will get more job opportunities along with this, there will be better business prospect for hotels, lodges and restaurants and lead to an overall improvement in the economic condition of the area.

Ajay Dubey, coordinator of Prayatan, an organisation working for wildlife said that the Union Ministry of Environment and Forest has given in-principle consent to accommodating cheetahs in the Nauradehi Wildlife Sanctuary. "As far as the Cheetah project is concerned, it will take some more time for the displacement and making necessary arrangements in Nauradehi. Work will start after experts of National Tiger Conservation Authority and Wildlife Institute of India visit the area and prepare an action plan," Dubey said.