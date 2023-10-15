NARMADAPURAM VILLAGERS IN MP DEPRIVED OF ROAD CONNECTIVITY TAKE PATIENTS ON MAKESHIFT STRETCHER

Chhindwara (Madhya Pradesh): The road connectivity and lack of transportation affected the villagers of the Narmadapuram district of Madhya Pradesh. According to sources, since independence, no concrete road has been laid in the Pipariya Assembly constituency of the Narmadapuram district. Sources said that if the villagers have to go to the tehsil headquarters for any government work, they have to travel about 90 kilometres from Kuambadla in Chhindwara district via Delakhari.

Speaking to ETV Bharat, residents said that there is only one way to reach the district headquarters or tehsil because the other side of the village is surrounded by forests and hills. There are six villages situated amidst the forests of Satpura. During the rainy season, the villagers become confined to their houses as the way to reach the district headquarters will be submerged in rainwater.

The villagers use the routes of the Chhindwara district to travel, however, the border of the district ends with the Denwa river. As there was no bridge on the Denwa river, the villagers remained in their respective areas for three months. They said that if someone fell ill or had an emergency to go to a hospital, then they would be carried on a makeshift stretcher (Doli).